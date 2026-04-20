FSB Arrests German Woman in Alleged Ukrainian Bomb Plot

Russia's FSB security service said Monday that it arrested a German woman found with a homemade bomb in her backpack in what it alleged was a Ukrainian plot to blow up a law enforcement building in the southern Stavropol region.

The FSB said the woman, identified only as having been born in 1969, was recruited by a citizen of a Central Asian country who was working for Ukrainian security services.

The German woman was arrested and found with an improvised explosive device in her backpack in the city of Pyatigorsk, the agency said.

According to the FSB, the bomb was supposed to detonate remotely, which would have killed the woman. It said law enforcement used electronic jamming to prevent the device from exploding.

There was no immediate response to the claims from Ukraine or Germany.

The Central Asian man, identified only as having been born in 1997, was said to be a "supporter of a radical ideology." The FSB said it arrested the man near the law enforcement building that he and the German woman planned to blow up.