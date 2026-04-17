Czech Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Russian Military Threats

The Czech foreign ministry said Thursday that it summoned Russia’s ambassador over Moscow’s threats of military confrontation in response to increased drone cooperation with Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday warned a dozen European countries, including the Czech Republic, that they were “dragging” themselves into war with Russia after having agreed to step up the production and supply of attack drones for Ukraine.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current Security Council deputy chairman, claimed that 21 production facilities listed by the Defense Ministry, including two in the Czech Republic, were “potential targets for the Russian armed forces.”

“When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!” Medvedev wrote on X.