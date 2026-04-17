Czech Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Over Russian Military Threats

The Czech foreign ministry said Thursday that it summoned Russia’s ambassador over Moscow’s threats of military confrontation in response to increased drone cooperation with Ukraine.
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday warned a dozen European countries, including the Czech Republic, that they were “dragging” themselves into war with Russia after having agreed to step up the production and supply of attack drones for Ukraine.
Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and current Security Council deputy chairman, claimed that 21 production facilities listed by the Defense Ministry, including two in the Czech Republic, were “potential targets for the Russian armed forces.”
“When strikes become a reality depends on what comes next. Sleep well, European partners!” Medvedev wrote on X.
In response, the Czech foreign ministry said it summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Zmeyevsky to “explain these statements.”
“The remarks were directed at several Czech companies, which were labeled as potential targets for Russian military strikes,” the foreign ministry said.
Moscow has not yet commented on the Czech diplomatic protest.
Other countries listed by the Russian Defense Ministry, including NATO members Britain, Germany and Turkey, appeared to ignore the threats from Moscow, which have become commonplace since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, has adopted increasingly hawkish rhetoric and repeatedly invoked nuclear threats against the West throughout the war.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.