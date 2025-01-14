Czech Republic Finishes Pipeline Extension, Ending Reliance on Russian Oil

The Czech Republic no longer needs to import Russian oil following the completion of an expansion to the Transalpine Pipeline (TAL) from Italy, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced Tuesday.

"The construction of this expansion has now been completed," Fiala told reporters. "Russia can no longer blackmail us, and we have a guarantee that we can completely supply ourselves with oil from the West."

The TAL pipeline transports oil from the Italian port of Trieste to southern Germany, where it connects to the IKL pipeline supplying the Czech Republic. The expansion doubles the country's oil import capacity via TAL to eight million tons per year.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said the expansion, costing 1.5 billion Czech koruna ($61 million), was financed by the state-run oil transit company Mero.