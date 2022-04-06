Rich Nations to Tap 120 Mn Barrels From Emergency Oil Reserves: IEA

Rich countries will tap an additional 120 million barrels of oil from emergency reserves in a bid to calm crude prices that have soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The move includes 60 million barrels to be released by the United States, which has recently announced it would tap its strategic oil reserves.

The IEA "is moving ahead with a collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels (including 60 million barrels contributed by the U.S. as part of its overall draw from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve)", IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a tweet.