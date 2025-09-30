Czech Republic Curbs Russian Diplomats' Entry

The Czech Republic announced Tuesday it is restricting the holders of Russian diplomatic and business passports from entering the country in what it said was an EU first, citing security concerns.

The EU is pondering curbing the movement of Russian diplomats across the Schengen free travel area.

Prague has long proposed restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"We have imposed an entry ban on the holders of Russian diplomatic and business passports at international airports," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters.