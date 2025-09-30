Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Czech Republic Curbs Russian Diplomats' Entry

By AFP
The Russian Embassy in Prague. Krokodyl (CC BY 2.5)

The Czech Republic announced Tuesday it is restricting the holders of Russian diplomatic and business passports from entering the country in what it said was an EU first, citing security concerns.

The EU is pondering curbing the movement of Russian diplomats across the Schengen free travel area.

Prague has long proposed restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"We have imposed an entry ban on the holders of Russian diplomatic and business passports at international airports," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told reporters.

He added Russians with an accreditation issued by Prague would be allowed to enter, and that the measure does not concern diplomats at Moscow's embassy in the Czech capital.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake told AFP the measure took "immediate effect" and that Prague was the first within the EU to adopt the measure.

Lipavsky told reporters his country would "continue to push the proposal for pan-European, pan-Schengen restrictions."

He added the European measure would "help resolve our security problem as [Russia's] diplomatic network conceals networks of agents who endanger our security here."

The Czech intelligence service BIS said in its annual report for 2024 that "Russia continued its efforts to rebuild broader espionage networks operating under diplomatic cover."

The Czech Republic, an EU and NATO member with a population of 10.9 million, has provided Ukraine with humanitarian and military aid since the Russian invasion started.

Read more about: Czech Republic , Diplomats

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia’s Deputy FM Visits Seoul After Diplomatic Row Over N. Korea Comments

The visit comes after Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman blamed heightened tension on the Korean peninsula on the U.S. and its allies, including Seoul...
2 Min read

Czech Republic Proposes Limiting Russian Diplomats' Movements in EU – FT

Prague has reportedly proposed that Russian diplomats be issued visas and residence permits that only allow travel within their host countries.
1 Min read

US Expulsion of Russian Diplomats ‘Banal Revenge’ – Ambassador

Washington's decision to expel two Russian diplomats in retaliation for a similar expulsion of US diplomats is "banal revenge," Russian ambassador to the...
1 Min read

Romania to Expel Russian Diplomat in Solidarity with Prague

Romania became the latest European country to expel a Russian diplomat on Monday.