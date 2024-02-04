Russia’s Deputy FM Visits Seoul After Diplomatic Row Over N. Korea Comments

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko visited South Korea to discuss the Ukrainian war and bilateral ties, Seoul's foreign ministry said Sunday, as the two countries trade increasingly heated rhetoric over the nuclear-armed North.

Rudenko, Russia's deputy foreign minister handling Asia-Pacific affairs, met his South Korean counterpart Chung Byung-won on Friday, Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chung expressed Seoul's "grave position" on Moscow's growing military cooperation with Pyongyang and urged Russia to take "responsible actions," the statement said.

His visit came the day after Moscow's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that heightened tension on the Korean peninsula was "primarily due to the brazen policy of the United States and its allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan," referring to South Korea by its official name.

Zakharova made the remarks when asked about South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent description of North Korea as the only country in the world that has legislated the preemptive use of nuclear weapons.