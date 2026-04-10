Russia Designates Stanford University as ‘Undesirable’

Russia’s Justice Ministry on Friday added Stanford University to its list of “undesirable” organizations, exposing anyone affiliated with the U.S. institution to potential criminal charges.

The California-based private research institution is at least the 19th Western university, educational alliance or program to have been labeled “undesirable” over the past five years.

Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” entity — including students — can face up to four years in prison, while organizers can be sentenced to up to six years.

Neither the Justice Ministry nor the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office provided explanations for the designations.