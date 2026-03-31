Russia Designates Tufts University ‘Undesirable’ Organization

Russia’s General Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday designated Tufts University and its Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy as “undesirable” organizations.

The designation effectively bans the U.S.-based private research university and the graduate school from having any presence in Russia. The Fletcher School broke off its academic ties with two Russian universities after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” entity can face up to four years in prison, while organizers risk up to six years.

In a statement, the prosecutor’s office accused Tufts and the Fletcher School of acting as “anti-Russian propaganda tools,” as well as undermining traditional values with its support for LGBTQ+ rights.

It also claimed that the university “radicalizes” Russians by eroding their trust in the government and military.

“By openly expressing solidarity with the Kyiv regime, these institutions purposefully conduct various events where they broadcast distorted and unreliable information about Russia,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Tufts University did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier, Russia designated UC Berkeley, the George Washington University and Yale University as “undesirable” organizations.

Russia introduced its “undesirable” law in 2015, using it to crack down on independent media, opposition groups and foreign-funded organizations. Hundreds of organizations are currently blacklisted, including The Moscow Times.