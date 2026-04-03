Mass Outage Hits Sberbank and Other Major Russian Lenders

Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, said Friday that it experienced a temporary disruption to its services, as customers of other major banks like VTB and T-Bank reported similar outages.
Sberbank customers began reporting issues with making payments and transferring money around 10 a.m. Moscow time. Some also struggled to withdraw cash from ATMs and access the bank’s mobile app, according to monitoring services Downdetector and Sboy.rf.
By noon, Sberbank said it had restored all services after earlier acknowledging that “some” customers were experiencing difficulties.
The outages come amid an uptick in government-imposed internet restrictions, including measures targeting WhatsApp and Telegram, as well as renewed efforts to curb the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs, a common tool Russians use to get around surveillance and censorship.
Data from Downdetector showed reports of outages spiking across Russia’s banking sector for roughly two hours on Friday morning.
The Central Bank’s National Payment Card System (NSPK) said the outage was caused by a “technical failure at one of the banks,” adding that its own systems were operating normally.
“This situation has no impact on the safety of funds,” NSPK said.
The system oversees Russia’s Fast Payment System, an instant interbank transfer service using phone numbers and QR codes, which was also affected by Friday’s outages.
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