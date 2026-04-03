FSB Says It Defused ‘Scooter Bomb’ Parked Near Moscow Business Center

Russia’s FSB security service said Friday that it thwarted a Ukrainian plot to assassinate a high-ranking security official in Moscow, which allegedly used “similar tactics” to the December 2024 assassination of the head of the Russian military’s chemical weapons unit.

The FSB said it found an explosive device inside an electric scooter parked near the entrance of a business center. Ukraine’s SBU security service allegedly planned to detonate the bomb remotely when the security official, who was not identified by name, walked past it.

“This could have resulted in a large number of civilian casualties,” the FSB said in a statement.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to the allegations.