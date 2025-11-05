FSB Arrests Moscow Man on Treason Charges for Alleged NATO Contact

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday it had detained a Moscow resident on suspicion of treason for allegedly sharing the personal data of opposition members with an unspecified NATO country’s intelligence service.

The unidentified 37-year-old is accused of initiating contact with a foreign intelligence officer and passing on personal information intended to help recruit Russian nationals for covert cooperation, the FSB said.

FSB video shared by state news agencies showed agents violently arresting the suspect and masked officers searching his home.

During an interrogation, the man claimed he had become acquainted with an unnamed woman who he said had offered him “cooperation” in exchange for a chance to emigrate from Russia.

He said the FSB arrested him soon after he shared information about “opposition-minded” Russians with the “curator,” which he received from the female acquaintance.

A Moscow court ordered the man be held in pre-trial detention, the FSB said, without specifying when the ruling was issued.

He faces up to life in prison if found guilty.

The FSB did not provide evidence to support its allegations but warned that cooperation with foreign governments would be punished.

“All those who agree to assist a foreign state will be identified and brought to criminal responsibility,” the FSB said.