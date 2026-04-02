Rosatom Prepares Final Staff Evacuation From Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said late Wednesday that it will carry out a final evacuation of its employees from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power in the coming days, while a group of “volunteers” will remain at the facility to ensure that it remains operational.

“More than 200 people are expected to leave [Bushehr] and depart for Armenia,” Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachyov told Russian state media.

According to the Interfax news agency, around 320 Russian specialists remained at the nuclear power plant as of late last week. More than 400 others were evacuated earlier as U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran intensified.

Likhachyov said “up to 50 volunteers” will stay at the Bushehr plant after this week’s final evacuation to “ensure the operability of construction equipment, the vital functions of the construction camp,” as well as other facilities.