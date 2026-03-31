Kremlin Rebuffs Zelensky’s Easter Ceasefire Proposal

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for an Easter ceasefire, claiming his proposal was vague and fell short of reaching a lasting peace.

Zelensky on Monday proposed a truce during the Easter holiday, which in the Orthodox calendar takes place on April 12 this year. He described the proposal as a “compromise,” noting that “normal people who respect life” would seek a permanent ceasefire.

“We don’t see any clearly articulated initiative for an Easter ceasefire based on Zelensky’s statements,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

Peskov argued that Kyiv was in more urgent need of an end to the war than Moscow because Russian troops “are advancing across the entire front line, faster in some places and slower in others.”

“That’s why Zelensky can and must make a decision in a timely manner. Later, this decision will have to be made at a much higher price… We repeat once again: Zelensky must take responsibility and make the appropriate decisions so that we reach a lasting peace, not just a truce,” he said.