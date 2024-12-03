Russian Attacks on West Ukraine Trigger Power Cuts

Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure triggered power cuts in the west of the war-torn country, authorities said Tuesday, after Moscow's latest aerial barrage.

A drone hit Ternopil, a western town home to 224,000 people that saw a deadly strike on Monday and extensive power cuts that left thousands without electricity last month.

"An enemy drone hit an energy infrastructure facility in Ternopil. Part of the city is without electricity," said the town's mayor, Serhiy Nadal.