Russian Strikes Leave Hundreds of Thousands Without Power Across Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands without electricity, regional officials said Thursday, as Kyiv warned of a "massive" assault on the country's power grid.

"As of now, 523,000 customers in the Lviv region are without electricity," Maksym Kozytsky, the regional governor, announced on social media.

The Lviv region, which borders Poland, has largely been spared the heaviest fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion but remains a sporadic target of drone and missile strikes.

Elsewhere in western Ukraine, 280,000 homes were left without power in the Rivne region, and another 215,000 in the Volyn region, officials said.