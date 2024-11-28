Russian Strikes Leave Hundreds of Thousands Without Power Across Ukraine

Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have left hundreds of thousands without electricity, regional officials said Thursday, as Kyiv warned of a "massive" assault on the country's power grid.
"As of now, 523,000 customers in the Lviv region are without electricity," Maksym Kozytsky, the regional governor, announced on social media.
The Lviv region, which borders Poland, has largely been spared the heaviest fighting since Russia's full-scale invasion but remains a sporadic target of drone and missile strikes.
Elsewhere in western Ukraine, 280,000 homes were left without power in the Rivne region, and another 215,000 in the Volyn region, officials said.
In Kyiv, AFP journalists reported hearing explosions overnight as air defense systems intercepted Russian drones and missiles targeting the capital.
City officials confirmed a "combined" attack involving air-launched cruise missiles and various types of drones. Debris from intercepted projectiles damaged buildings in at least two districts.
Further west, critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was hit, while residents in the Khmelnytsky region were also left without electricity.
Ukrenergo, Ukraine's electricity grid operator, announced emergency blackouts nationwide as it works to stabilize the damaged network.
The latest wave of Russian strikes intensifies pressure on Ukraine's already battered grid, which has endured multiple large-scale attacks throughout the year.
