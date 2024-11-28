Who Is Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Ukraine-Russia Envoy Nominee?

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated retired General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Ukraine and Russia to execute his campaign promise to end the Russia-Ukraine war within a day.

Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general and decorated Vietnam War veteran, was the national security adviser to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence during the president-elect’s first term.

He would play a central role in peace talks aimed at ending Russia’s nearly three-year invasion of Ukraine, should Moscow and Kyiv agree to take part in them.

Indications of his stance on the Russia-Ukraine war can be found in “America First, Russia & Ukraine,” an April strategy paper he co-authored while serving as co-chairman of the Center for American Security at the America First Policy Institute think tank.

The paper argued that it was in the best interests of Ukraine, the United States and the rest of the world to “seek a ceasefire and negotiate a peace agreement with Russia.”

Kellogg and co-author Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff of the National Security Council, blamed President Joe Biden’s “incompetence as a world leader and his chaotic foreign policy” for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he called an “avoidable tragedy.”

Many critics of military aid to Kyiv are concerned with whether vital strategic U.S. interests are at stake and if Washington is actually engaged in a proxy war that could escalate into a nuclear conflict, the paper said.

“They also see the need to establish a plan to end this war and not simply provide weapons for a conflict that appears to have become a long-term stalemate,” said Kellogg and Fleitz’s research report.