Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Calls for Easter Ceasefire With Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky. President Of Ukraine / flickr

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed an Eastern ceasefire with Russia, while also calling for a mutual halt on strikes against energy infrastructure to help relieve pressure building in oil and gas markets.

“We’re ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays,” Zelensky told reporters in a WhatsApp chat, saying that “normal people who respect life” would seek a permanent ceasefire.

“But we’re ready for any compromises, except those involving our dignity and sovereignty,” he added.

Orthodox Easter takes place this year on April 16.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, which was marred by mutual accusations of violations.

Zelensky at the time urged Moscow to extend the 30-hour truce into 30 days to pave the way for a broader ceasefire, a proposal that Putin ignored.

Ukraine peace negotiations brokered by the Trump administration have been on pause since the United States and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February. The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies pass, has sent energy prices soaring.

Zelensky said Monday that unspecified “partners” of Ukraine had in recent days sent “signals” for it to refrain from attacking Russian energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian drone strikes on ship terminals and refineries have contributed to an estimated 40% loss in Russia’s oil export capacity this month, according to Reuters.

“If Russia is ready to stop hitting Ukrainian energy facilities, we will not respond against their energy sector,” Zelensky said.

There was no immediate response to the proposal from Russia.

Read more about: Zelensky , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Says Kyiv Has No Right to Cede Land to Russia

A senior official close to the talks said the question of Ukrainian territory was the "most problematic" in the negotiations.
2 Min read

Trump, Zelensky Meet on Sidelines of Pope's Funeral

At Pope Francis’s funeral, Trump and Zelensky held a rare, symbolic meeting to discuss a possible Ukraine ceasefire.
4 Min read

Russian Attacks Ongoing Despite Putin’s Easter Truce, Says Zelensky

Zelensky accused Russia of violating the truce just hours after the order was meant to have come into effect, with air-raid sirens sounding in Kyiv.
4 Min read

Trump Pauses Aid to Ukraine After Zelensky Clash

Any disruption in the flow of U.S. arms to the front line would rapidly weaken Ukraine's chance of beating back Russia's invasion.
3 Min read