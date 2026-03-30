Zelensky Calls for Easter Ceasefire With Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday proposed an Eastern ceasefire with Russia, while also calling for a mutual halt on strikes against energy infrastructure to help relieve pressure building in oil and gas markets.

“We’re ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays,” Zelensky told reporters in a WhatsApp chat, saying that “normal people who respect life” would seek a permanent ceasefire.

“But we’re ready for any compromises, except those involving our dignity and sovereignty,” he added.

Orthodox Easter takes place this year on April 16.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, which was marred by mutual accusations of violations.

Zelensky at the time urged Moscow to extend the 30-hour truce into 30 days to pave the way for a broader ceasefire, a proposal that Putin ignored.