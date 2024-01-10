Zelensky Says Western Hesitation on Ukraine Aid Emboldens Putin

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed for badly needed air defense systems at the start of a tour of Baltic states Wednesday, warning that Western hesitation on aid for Ukraine was emboldening Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not stop at Ukraine, he said, during an unannounced visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Zelensky was on the first stage of a tour of staunch Baltic allies Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, as he seeks to bolster wavering support among other Western backers.

All three nations are former Soviet republics that are now EU and NATO members.

Ukraine was "sorely lacking" modern air defense systems amid renewed aerial attacks from Russia nearly two years after Moscow's invasion, said Zelensky.

Putin "is not going to stop," he said. "He wants to occupy us completely.

"And sometimes, the insecurity of partners regarding financial and military aid to Ukraine only increases Russia's courage and strength.

"He [Putin] won't finish this [war], until we all finish him together," Zelensky said, adding "Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova may be next."