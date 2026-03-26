Forget Discounts – Russian Oil Is Now Selling at a Premium, Deputy PM Novak Says

Russian oil is now selling at either no discount or even a premium as governments scramble to replace energy supplies lost after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Thursday.

“Today, when there’s a deficit in the market, our oil and petroleum products are in high demand,” Novak told reporters, according to the Interfax news agency.

“We’ve moved from a discount to either no discount or, in some cases, even a partial premium,” he said.

Russian oil has been sold at steep discounts in recent years due to Western sanctions imposed over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

But the outbreak of war in the Middle East has led to the largest-ever disruption to global energy supplies, sending the price of Brent crude oil above $100 per barrel.