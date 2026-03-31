Russian Oil Exports Fall by 1.75M Bpd as Drones Assaults Baltic Ports

Russian seaborne oil exports have fell by about 1.75 million barrels per day (bpd) last week as repeated Ukrainian drone strikes knocked key Baltic terminals out of order, Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing shipping data and sources.

Weekly crude flows fell to 2.32 million bpd in the week to March 29, down from 4.07 million bpd the previous week, Bloomberg calculations based on tanker tracking data showed.

Just 22 tankers loaded 16.23 million barrels of Russian crude in the week to March 29 compared to 28.5 million barrels on 37 ships the previous week.

The sharp drop was driven by disruptions at Primorsk and Ust-Luga, where repeated Ukrainian drone strikes halted shipments for much of the week.

Combined exports from the two Baltic ports fell to their lowest level since the start of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg said.