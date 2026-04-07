Russian Crude Oil Selling at 13-Year High

The price of Urals crude jumped to more than $116 per barrel last week, its highest level since 2013, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

On April 2, Urals shipped from the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk sold for $116.05 per barrel, while cargoes from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk reached $114.45, according to data cited by the outlet.

That marks a roughly 230% increase since December, when Urals traded below $40 per barrel under the weight of U.S. sanctions.

Governments are scrambling to boost oil supplies and rein in soaring prices caused by the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil normally flows.

Russia, the world’s second-largest oil exporter, has emerged as a major alternative supplier, particularly for Asian countries heavily reliant on imports from the Middle East.

At the same time, the United States issued a temporary sanctions waiver for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products.