Putin Urges Oil and Gas Companies to Use Iran War Windfall to Pay Off Bank Loans

President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the billions of dollars Russian oil and gas companies are poised to reap from the war in Iran should be used to pay off their debts.

The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have triggered the largest-ever disruption to global energy supplies, according to the International Energy Agency, sending the price of Brent crude oil above $100 per barrel.

During a meeting with top economic officials, Putin said Russian oil and gas companies “should consider directing additional revenues... to pay off their debt to domestic banks.”

“That would be a mature decision,” the president said.