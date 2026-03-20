Lukoil Reports $12Bln Loss in 2025 as Sanctions Force Foreign Asset Write-Off

Russian oil major Lukoil posted a net loss of 1.06 trillion rubles ($12.5 billion) in 2025 as U.S. sanctions forced it to sell off its vast overseas assets.

The company said it has written off investments in its international business, Lukoil International, and estimated the cost at 1.7 trillion rubles ($20.2 billion).

Lukoil accounts for about 2% of global oil production, with roughly one quarter of that coming from its international operations.

In 2024, it posted a net profit of 848.5 billion rubles ($10.1 billion).

The U.S. slapped sanctions on Lukoil in October 2025 as part of efforts to pressure Russia to end the war in Ukraine, prompting the company to begin seeking a buyer for its foreign assets, valued at $22 billion in 2024.