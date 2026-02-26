Ukrainian Drone Attacks, Rising Airfares Dent Demand for Sochi Trips – Kommersant

Demand for travel to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi has fallen sharply since the start of the year amid repeated Ukrainian drone attacks and soaring airfares, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing industry data.

Interest in trips to one of Russia’s most popular domestic holiday destinations dropped by 30% year-on-year in February 2026, according to tour operator Intourist.

Online travel service OneTwoTrip also reported a 30% annual decline in ticket sales to Sochi between Feb. 1 and Feb. 24, and a 38% drop compared with the previous month.

Sergei Romashkin, vice president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), said overall tourist interest in the resort declined by 9% year-on-year during the first two months of 2026.

Romashkin attributed the slowdown largely to frequent temporary closures of Sochi airport caused by drone attacks, which have disrupted flight schedules and led to widespread delays.

Russia’s aviation authority Rosaviatsia said flight restrictions were imposed nine times throughout February and five times on Feb. 23-24 alone, following eight similar disruptions in January.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that air defenses intercepted 41 drones over the Krasnodar region and shot down another 28 over the Black Sea between Feb. 23 and the evening of Feb. 25.

Unlike other southern resorts, Sochi relies heavily on air travel, experts cited by Kommersant said, noting that only about 15% of visitors arrive by car, compared with more than 50% in nearby Anapa.