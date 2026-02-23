‘Mr. Nobody Against Putin’ Wins BAFTA for Best Documentary

A film documenting Russian children’s indoctrination into state ideology following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine won the best documentary award at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

“Mr. Nobody Against Putin” is a collection of footage secretly kept by co-director and former school videographer Pavel Talankin, who collaborated with Denmark-based American filmmaker David Borenstein.

Their film provides a rare glimpse at how Russian schools have become tools of state propaganda, with the rise of militarized youth programs and the pressure on teachers to promote the Kremlin’s ideology.

Talankin, who was a school event coordinator in a small town in the Chelyabinsk region, left Russia in 2024 before releasing the documentary and is now based in the Czech Republic.

“Thank you, Pavel, for showing me that no matter how dark things get… we always face a moral choice. We need more Mr. Nobodies,” Borenstein said while accepting the BAFTA award.