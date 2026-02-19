Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow and Disrupts Travel in Moscow

Moscow was walloped by a powerful winter storm between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, bringing heavy snow and strong winds that created treacherous road conditions and led to flight delays and cancellations.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the Russian capital was expecting more than 70% of the monthly average snowfall throughout Thursday alone.

“Winter is breaking all records. The snowfalls are relentless… Snow will continue throughout the day, the night, and into tomorrow,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Meteorologists said snow cover in Moscow stood at 175% of the daily average snowfall for Feb. 19, but it still fell short of a daily record broken in 2024. Blizzard conditions are forecast to continue into Friday morning, they said.

“The situation is extremely difficult, but I’m confident the city will manage,” Sobyanin said.

The city’s Transportation Department urged Muscovites to use the underground metro instead of driving to save time and free up road space for snowplows.