Moscow Shatters Daily Record Snowfall

Updated:
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Moscow broke a daily snowfall record on Sunday when nearly 11 millimeters of precipitation fell over just 12 hours, meteorologists in the Russian capital said.

Sunday's snowfall, powered by a strong cyclone that formed over southern Europe last week, marked the absolute daily record in Moscow since observations began in 1878, according to meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets. 

The storm produced large snowdrifts throughout the capital, with some measuring more than 40 centimeters in height. 

Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Sergei Kiselev / Moskva News Agency
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Moskva News Agency
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

More than 70 flights were canceled at all major airports in the Russian capital.

Authorities in Moscow issued an "orange" weather advisory due to strong winds, and it is set to remain in effect until Tuesday morning. 

Over the past week, Moscow has been hit with some of the heaviest snowfall in decades, and clean-up crews have worked round the clock to remove snow from streets and sidewalks.

Outside of Moscow, the strong winter storm also brought snowfall of varying intensity to regions across central Russia. 

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that 11 millimeters of snow fell on Sunday rather than precipitation. 

Read more about: Weather , Moscow

