Moscow Shatters Daily Record Snowfall

Moscow broke a daily snowfall record on Sunday when nearly 11 millimeters of precipitation fell over just 12 hours, meteorologists in the Russian capital said.

Sunday's snowfall, powered by a strong cyclone that formed over southern Europe last week, marked the absolute daily record in Moscow since observations began in 1878, according to meteorologist Yevgeny Tishkovets.

The storm produced large snowdrifts throughout the capital, with some measuring more than 40 centimeters in height.