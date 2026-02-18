Justice Ministry Designates Memorial Rights Group’s Swiss and German Successors ‘Undesirable’

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated the international successors of the Memorial human rights group as “undesirable” organizations, extending a yearslong crackdown on one of the country’s most prominent civil society networks.

Memorial long served as a pillar of Russian civil society, best known for documenting Soviet-era political repression and preserving the memory of its victims.

Russian authorities dissolved Memorial and a related group focused on contemporary human rights abuses in 2021. Since then, other Memorial-linked entities and individuals have been targeted under Russia’s “undesirable” and “foreign agent” laws.

On Monday, the Justice Ministry added the International Memorial Association and the Zukunft Memorial to its list of “undesirable” organizations. The International Memorial Association was founded in Switzerland in May 2023, while Zukunft Memorial was established in Germany in June 2022.

The designation effectively bars the organizations from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” organization face up to four years in prison, while those accused of organizing its activities can be sentenced to up to six years.

The Moscow Times contacted the International Memorial Association for comment.