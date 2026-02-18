Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Justice Ministry Designates Memorial Rights Group’s Swiss and German Successors ‘Undesirable’

A Memorial supporter holds a poster that reads 'We are Memorial' outside the Russian Supreme Court in 2021. Yuri Kochetkov / EPA / TASS

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated the international successors of the Memorial human rights group as “undesirable” organizations, extending a yearslong crackdown on one of the country’s most prominent civil society networks.

Memorial long served as a pillar of Russian civil society, best known for documenting Soviet-era political repression and preserving the memory of its victims.

Russian authorities dissolved Memorial and a related group focused on contemporary human rights abuses in 2021. Since then, other Memorial-linked entities and individuals have been targeted under Russia’s “undesirable” and “foreign agent” laws.

On Monday, the Justice Ministry added the International Memorial Association and the Zukunft Memorial to its list of “undesirable” organizations. The International Memorial Association was founded in Switzerland in May 2023, while Zukunft Memorial was established in Germany in June 2022.

The designation effectively bars the organizations from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” organization face up to four years in prison, while those accused of organizing its activities can be sentenced to up to six years.

The Moscow Times contacted the International Memorial Association for comment.

Russia’s Justice Ministry also designated Arctida, an organization producing research and investigative reporting on the Russian Arctic, as “undesirable.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Arctida said it would fully withdraw from Russia to protect those still in the country from possible criminal prosecution and would reassess whether to continue its work.

Other organizations blacklisted this week include Japan’s International Cooperation Agency, the U.K.-based Henry Jackson Society and the Georgian Civic Initiative for Democratic and Euro-Atlantic Choice.

Russia introduced its “undesirable” law in 2015, using it to crack down on independent media, opposition groups and foreign-funded organizations. Hundreds of organizations are currently blacklisted, including The Moscow Times.

Read more about: Undesirable , NGOs

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Blacklists Human Rights Watch as ‘Undesirable’

The influential body said it was "not surprised" by the designation and vowed to continue its work remotely.
1 Min read

Russia Bans Educational Nonprofit International Baccalaureate

The Prosecutor General’s Office accused IBO of “distorting well-known facts, spreading anti-Russian propaganda and fomenting interethnic discord.”...
1 Min read

Independent Election Watchdog Golos Shutters After Co-Chair’s Jailing

Golos co-chair Grigory Melkonyants was jailed in May for having alleged ties with a European election monitor outlawed inside Russia.
2 Min read

Russia Blacklists Brigham Young University and German NGO as ‘Undesirable’

No explanation was provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office or the Justice Ministry for the designations, which were announced Monday.
1 Min read