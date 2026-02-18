Justice Ministry Designates Memorial Rights Group’s Swiss and German Successors ‘Undesirable’

Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated the international successors of the Memorial human rights group as “undesirable” organizations, extending a yearslong crackdown on one of the country’s most prominent civil society networks.
Memorial long served as a pillar of Russian civil society, best known for documenting Soviet-era political repression and preserving the memory of its victims.
Russian authorities dissolved Memorial and a related group focused on contemporary human rights abuses in 2021. Since then, other Memorial-linked entities and individuals have been targeted under Russia’s “undesirable” and “foreign agent” laws.
On Monday, the Justice Ministry added the International Memorial Association and the Zukunft Memorial to its list of “undesirable” organizations. The International Memorial Association was founded in Switzerland in May 2023, while Zukunft Memorial was established in Germany in June 2022.
The designation effectively bars the organizations from operating in Russia. Under Russian law, individuals affiliated with an “undesirable” organization face up to four years in prison, while those accused of organizing its activities can be sentenced to up to six years.
The Moscow Times contacted the International Memorial Association for comment.
Russia’s Justice Ministry also designated Arctida, an organization producing research and investigative reporting on the Russian Arctic, as “undesirable.”
In a statement on Wednesday, Arctida said it would fully withdraw from Russia to protect those still in the country from possible criminal prosecution and would reassess whether to continue its work.
Other organizations blacklisted this week include Japan’s International Cooperation Agency, the U.K.-based Henry Jackson Society and the Georgian Civic Initiative for Democratic and Euro-Atlantic Choice.
Russia introduced its “undesirable” law in 2015, using it to crack down on independent media, opposition groups and foreign-funded organizations. Hundreds of organizations are currently blacklisted, including The Moscow Times.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.