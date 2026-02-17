Russian and Ukrainian Delegations Arrive in Geneva for Latest Round of Peace Talks

Senior Russian and Ukrainian officials are preparing to meet in Switzerland for another round of peace talks brokered by the Trump administration, a week before the fourth anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The two-day meeting, which begins on Tuesday, follows two rounds of negotiations held earlier this year in Abu Dhabi, where delegates from Russia, Ukraine and the United States were in attendance.

While Russia and Ukraine agreed to a prisoner exchange at the conclusion of the last talks, prospects for a peace agreement remain just as uncertain today as when President Donald Trump took office over a year ago, having earlier promised to end the war by day one of his presidency.

“They’re big talks. It’s going to be very easy,” Trump told reporters on board Air Force One Monday. “Ukraine better come to the table, fast.”

Kremlin adviser and chief peace negotiator Vladimir Medinsky will lead Russia’s delegation at this week’s meeting in Geneva. He will be joined by the head of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, Admiral Igor Kostyukov, who served as Moscow’s chief representative at the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Nearly two dozen other officials will make up Russia’s delegation. Among them is Kremlin envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, who has been meeting with Trump administration officials in parallel talks about potential U.S.-Russian economic relations.