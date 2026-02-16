Man Twice Released From Prison to Fight in Ukraine Is Arrested in 2 New Killings, Reports Say

Police in Far East Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have reportedly arrested a man suspected of killing two people after he was twice released early from prison for signing military contracts to fight in Ukraine.

The man, Viktor Savvinov, was first granted release from prison in 2023 after signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. He had been serving an 11-year sentence for the murder of a woman three years earlier.

In 2024, Savvinov was arrested again and later sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a man he knew and an elderly schoolteacher named Valentina Fyodorova.

He was released once more in July 2025 after signing a new military contract. Two months later, he was hospitalized, according to the local outlet Sakhaday, and subsequently escaped from a hospital in the neighboring republic of Buryatia.