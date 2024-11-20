Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Regions Cancel New Year’s Office Parties to Support Soldiers in Ukraine

New Year decorations in Ulan-Ude. Zorikto Dagbaev / newbur.ru

Officials in Russia's Far East republic of Buryatia and Siberian republic of Sakha (Yakutia) have announced they will forgo New Year’s office parties, redirecting the funds to support Russian troops in Ukraine.

Extravagant New Year’s celebrations, a staple of the Russian holiday season, have already been scaled back or canceled across much of the country since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s wrong for public administrators and local governments to hold such events when the country is conducting a special military operation,” the Buryatia regional government said Tuesday, using the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine.

The Buryatia government urged local authorities to allocate the savings from canceled celebrations to military needs.

In Sakha, the region’s head, Aysen Nikolayev, also opted out of hosting a New Year’s party and encouraged other officials to do the same.

“All our thoughts should be for the brave fighters who valiantly defend the interests of our country in the special military operation,” Sakha’s deputy head Georgy Mikhailov said.

Despite the cutbacks, children’s celebrations and public New Year’s events will continue as planned in both regions, the governments said.

Other Russian regions and cities announced earlier this month that they would skip traditional New Year’s festivities in favor of donating the funds to the military, according to the Vedomosti business newspaper.

The Volga republic of Chuvashia will forgo fireworks displays, instead hosting events with a “special focus” on soldiers’ children, according to its head Oleg Nikolayev.

Leningrad region Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced plans to curtail concerts and celebrations in favor of supporting the war effort, while Bashkortostan leader Radiy Khabirov recommended postponing New Year’s parties “until better times.”

Read more about: New Year , Buryatia , Republic of Sakha

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Leading Yakutian Activist Refuses to Give Up on Region’s Free Future

Sargylana Kondakova's group has helped hundreds of conscientious objectors, supported persecuted activists and combatted pro-Kremlin propaganda.
5 Min read

Art and Music of Russia’s Indigenous Peoples Comes Into Spotlight in Amsterdam

Amsterdam’s bustling Red Light District has plenty to offer to visitors on a Saturday evening, but a showcase of art and music of Russia’s...
4 Min read

Nearly 100 Wildfires Blazing Across Russia’s Republic of Sakha

The 98 wildfires have engulfed a combined area of 125,600 hectares (310,364 acres) of land — roughly half the size of the country of Luxembourg.
2 Min read

Russians Order 'Santas With Antibodies' for New Year Celebrations

Families are seeking a safe way to celebrate the most festive holiday of the year amid the pandemic.