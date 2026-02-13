Russia Stops Publishing Officials’ Salary Data

Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat has stopped publishing data on the salaries and headcount of federal and municipal officials, the independent research platform To Be Precise reported, in the latest move to limit the public’s access to information about the public sector.

Rosstat has also removed data on the share of women among municipal employees, an indicator previously used to track progress toward the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Salary information for the social sector and academia has also been made unavailable, the project said, with pay data for medical personnel, teachers, university lecturers, orphanage staff, cultural workers and scientists vanishing.

Statistics for the third quarter of 2024 were due at the end of November, but the platform instead carried a notice of a temporary suspension of publication.

Rosstat has not disclosed salary data for civilian employees of government agencies, which were previously published annually, since 2022.

According to the latest available figures, these officials’ average monthly income stood at 79,800 rubles ($1,040), rising to 197,000 rubles ($2,570) in federal bodies.

By comparison, the nationwide average monthly salary in 2022 was 65,300 rubles ($850), while the median wage was 40,300 rubles ($526).