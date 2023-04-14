Past Financial Declarations Made by Russian Officials Begin to Vanish

Past financial disclosures made by Russian officials have begun to disappear from government websites, just months after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree waiving a legal requirement that the declarations be published online, independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported Thursday.

Each year, millions of Russian government officials are required to declare their income and property, as well as those of their spouses and dependent children. These declarations are then published online.

This changed in December when Putin suspended the mandatory publication of officials' declarations for the duration of the war in Ukraine.

Journalists and anti-corruption advocates have decried the move as a major blow to government transparency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry website no longer displays its officials' financial declarations for 2021. Instead, a message referring to the December decree can be found. Similarly, the Transport Ministry's website has removed all previously available declarations.