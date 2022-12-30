Ukraine Says Fresh Russian Drone Strike Overnight Largely Repelled

The Ukrainian military said on Friday that it had repelled an overnight drone attack on the country, including on the capital Kyiv, a day after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on the war-battered nation.

"On the night of December 29-30, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made kamikaze drones," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

It added that a total of 16 drones were launched from the southeastern and northern directions and they were "all" destroyed by Ukraine's air defense.

In the capital Kyiv, the city authorities announced an air alert at 2:12 am local time, which lasted for just over two hours.

Mayor Vitaly Klitschko later said the capital was attacked with seven drones: two were shot down "on approach" and five over the city.