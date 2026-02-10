Russia to Check Films for 'Traditional Values' Violations

Russian authorities will start checking films released without official distribution permits for content that may “discredit traditional values,” according to an order published by the Culture Ministry. The checks will start on March 1 and will be launched following the submission of a complaint, the order said. The document does not specify whether complainants must provide their full name. The ministry will set up a special expert council to assess flagged films and may consult academics and cultural figures.

Reviews of films shorter than 420 minutes must be completed within 20 days. If violations are found, the conclusions will be forwarded to state media watchdog Roskomnadzor. The new procedure comes ahead of a newly passed law due to take effect on March 1 banning the screening of films deemed to “discredit traditional values.” Under the legislation, films may be denied distribution permits and barred from circulation on online platforms with daily audiences of more than 100,000 users, as well as on social networks with more than 500,000 daily visitors.