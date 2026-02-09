Indian Students Injured in Knife Attack at University in Bashkortostan

Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university dormitory in the republic of Bashkortostan this weekend, India’s Embassy in Moscow said Monday, coming after police reported that the 15-year-old assailant was arrested and hospitalized after sustaining self-inflicted wounds.

Investigators in the Bashkortostan capital of Ufa, located around 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) east of Moscow, said two police officers were stabbed by the attacker when they tried to arrest him at the Bashkir State Medical University on Saturday.

Law enforcement authorities pressed multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

Unconfirmed reports claimed the 15-year-old attacker was in critical condition after he allegedly tried to take his own life. Those reports also suggested the teenager may have been linked to a neo-Nazi group banned in Russia.

India’s Embassy in Moscow said four Indian citizens were injured in the attack. Officials from the Indian Consulate General in Kazan were sent to assist the victims.