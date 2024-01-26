Man Dies in Detention Amid Bashkortostan Protest Crackdown – Reports

A man who was detained in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan amid a region-wide crackdown on protesters and activists has died in police custody, the human rights group Za Prava Cheloveka (ZPC) reported Friday, citing the man's sister.

Law enforcement officers detained Rifat Dautov following a protest last Friday in Bashkortostan's capital of Ufa, his sister, identified only as Zaliya, told ZPC.

While the exact circumstances of the man's detention remain unclear, his sister said that he did not take part in the protest last week and was simply walking in the area at the time and that he had allegedly received a “written warning” from police.

Zaliya said an official in the village where her parents live “received a call [from] forensic examiners in Ufa, saying that they couldn't find relatives to identify [the body].”