Spanish Man Wanted for Cyberterrorism Says He Was Granted Asylum in Russia

A former Spanish university professor wanted in his home country for alleged acts of cyberterrorism said Friday that he has received political asylum in Russia.

“I was forced to seek political asylum in Russia in February 2025. As of today, I have the status of political refugee,” Enrique Arias Gil told the state-run news agency TASS.

Europol placed Arias Gil on its most wanted list in September after Spanish authorities accused him of cyberterrorism and helping a pro-Russia hacking group called NoName057, which is itself accused of carrying out cyberattacks against Ukrainian websites and EU member states.

In July, European law enforcement carried out joint raids across 12 countries in an operation aimed at dismantling NoName057. Two people were arrested in France and Spain, while arrest warrants were issued for seven others, including six individuals based in Russia.