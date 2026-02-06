Spanish Man Wanted for Cyberterrorism Says He Was Granted Asylum in Russia

A former Spanish university professor wanted in his home country for alleged acts of cyberterrorism said Friday that he has received political asylum in Russia.
“I was forced to seek political asylum in Russia in February 2025. As of today, I have the status of political refugee,” Enrique Arias Gil told the state-run news agency TASS.
Europol placed Arias Gil on its most wanted list in September after Spanish authorities accused him of cyberterrorism and helping a pro-Russia hacking group called NoName057, which is itself accused of carrying out cyberattacks against Ukrainian websites and EU member states.
In July, European law enforcement carried out joint raids across 12 countries in an operation aimed at dismantling NoName057. Two people were arrested in France and Spain, while arrest warrants were issued for seven others, including six individuals based in Russia.
TASS reported that Arias Gil arrived in Russia in August 2024 to study under a grant provided by Russia’s state-funded cultural diplomacy agency Rossotrudnichestvo.
A Spanish court last year issued an arrest warrant for Arias Gil, but police sources told Spain’s El Pais newspaper that Russia is unlikely to cooperate with Madrid in seeking his extradition.
It was not immediately clear if or when a decree granting Arias Gil political asylum was published on Russia’s official portal of legal acts. The Kremlin has not publicly commented on Arias Gil’s claim of being granted asylum.
TASS reported that Arias Gil is finalizing paperwork in order to become a Russian citizen.
