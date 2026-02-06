Russian General Hospitalized After Attempted Assassination in Moscow, Investigators Say

A Russian general who serves as a senior military intelligence official in the Defense Ministry was the target of an apparent assassination attempt on Friday morning after an unidentified gunman shot him several times at his home in Moscow, police investigators said, marking the latest in a string of attacks against Russian security officials since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top investigative body, identified the targeted official as Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseyev, the first deputy head of the Defense Ministry’s GRU military intelligence agency. Investigators said Alekseyev was taken to a Moscow hospital but did not disclose his condition.
Authorities launched a manhunt for the suspected shooter, who was said to have fled the area after shooting the general at his home. Investigators said they opened a criminal probe into the incident, adding that they were reviewing security camera footage and questioning eyewitnesses.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the apparent assassination attempt.
Alekseyev serves under Igor Kostyukov, who heads the GRU. Kostyukov led Russia’s delegation at trilateral talks with Ukrainian and American officials in Abu Dhabi this week.
This is a breaking news story.
