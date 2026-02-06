OSCE Heads Pay First Visit to Moscow Since Ukraine Invasion

Two top Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) officials said Friday they had paid the first visit to Moscow since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The OSCE's acting head, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and OSCE Secretary General Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu met Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday and Friday.

"Without dialogue, there is no trust," Cassis told reporters in Vienna in a briefing about their four hours of talks with Lavrov.

Cassis said the goal was to "show the willingness to reach out and to say... we are here to talk to you and to listen to you."

"The willingness to talk together, to listen to each other was here, and I see in this reaching out a starting point," he added.