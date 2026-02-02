Polish Endurance Cyclist Dies While Trying to Reach Russia’s Coldest Inhabited Settlement

A Polish endurance cyclist has died in the Siberian republic of Sakha (Yakutia) while trying to reach the world’s coldest permanently inhabited settlement by bike, local authorities said this weekend, though the cause of his death remains unknown.

Adam Borejko, 52, was in the middle of a nearly month-long journey from the regional capital of Yakutsk to Oymyakon, a village known as the world’s coldest permanently inhabited settlement. He aimed to cover 914 kilometers (568 miles) during the trip.

Borejko checked in to a hotel along his route in the village of Khandyga on Saturday only to be found dead in his room the following night, emergency authorities in Sakha said on Sunday.

Local police launched an investigation into the cyclist’s death.

Pyotr Novgorodov, who serves as head of Khandyga, told the local news outlet SakhaDay that Borejko’s body would be transferred to Yakutsk on Monday, where an autopsy will determine the cause of death.