Lavrov Condemns U.S. Military and Economic Pressure on Cuba

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that economic and military "pressure" on its ally Cuba was "unacceptable," remarks made after the Trump administration escalated its threats against the communist-run island nation.
Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades.
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the move, calling it an attempt to "suffocate" his country's economy.
Lavrov reaffirmed "the unacceptability of economic and military pressure on Cuba, including the disruption of energy supplies to the island," according to a readout of his call with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.
He said the disruption of energy supplies to the island "threatens to seriously worsen the economic and humanitarian situation in the country" and reiterated Moscow's "firm commitment to continue providing Cuba with the necessary political and material support."
AFP reporters have seen Cubans gathering in long lines at gas stations in Havana following the U.S. tariff announcement.
Tensions between the United States and Cuba have grown in the wake of the Trump administration's shock capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose country was a crucial source for oil exports to Cuba.
Even before, the Caribbean island had faced rolling blackouts amid its most serious economic crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, its former principal benefactor.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.