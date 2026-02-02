Lavrov Condemns U.S. Military and Economic Pressure on Cuba

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday that economic and military "pressure" on its ally Cuba was "unacceptable," remarks made after the Trump administration escalated its threats against the communist-run island nation.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening additional tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, which is experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the move, calling it an attempt to "suffocate" his country's economy.

Lavrov reaffirmed "the unacceptability of economic and military pressure on Cuba, including the disruption of energy supplies to the island," according to a readout of his call with Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez.

He said the disruption of energy supplies to the island "threatens to seriously worsen the economic and humanitarian situation in the country" and reiterated Moscow's "firm commitment to continue providing Cuba with the necessary political and material support."