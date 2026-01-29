Moscow Gets Last Brunt of Winter Storm Ahead of Coldsnap

Moscow on Wednesday recorded a second consecutive daily record for snowfall as a major winter storm continued to bring travel disruptions in the city ahead of a bitter coldsnap expected to begin later this week.
The Russian capital saw around 13 millimeters of precipitation between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, roughly equal to 13 centimeters (5.1 inches) of snow. On Wednesday, about 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) of snow fell.
Snow cover in some parts of Moscow reached 65 centimeters in height (2.13 feet) and might see an additional 2-3 centimeters (0.79-1.18 inches) by the end of Thursday, said Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief meteorologist at Meteonovosti.
Deep cold is forecast to begin ahead of the weekend and stick around at least until next Wednesday. Temperatures in Moscow are expected to plunge to minus 20 degrees Celsius (minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday night, with a high of minus 13 C (8 F) during the day.
Transportation officials continue to urge Muscovites to avoid driving in the city during the snowstorm and instead use the underground metro.
Traffic monitoring services said morning commuters faced delays along some of the city’s major roadways, including the Moscow Ring Road.
Officials warned of potential road closures in the city center throughout Thursday and said the evening rush hour would be longer than usual.
“It’s better to leave the car and take the metro because of the snow today. It will save you time,” the Transportation Department said on Telegram.
Moscow’s airports were operating normally, though arrival flights faced delays.
The Russian Hydrometeorological Center issued a code “orange” advisory in anticipation of dangerous weather conditions between Friday and next Tuesday in Moscow and the surrounding region.
