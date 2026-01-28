IOC Clears 13 Russian Athletes to Compete as Neutrals at 2026 Winter Games

The International Olympic Committee said Tuesday it has cleared 13 Russian athletes to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina as neutrals, marking a limited return for Russian competitors after years of suspension.

Athletes, teams and officials from Russia and Belarus were barred from the Olympics in 2022 after President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, thus violating the Olympic Truce, a tradition requiring warring states to suspend hostilities during the Olympic period.

The IOC said in September that Russian and Belarusian athletes could compete at the 2026 Winter Games under strict conditions, including competing as neutrals and passing background checks to confirm they do not support the war against Ukraine or have ties to the military.

The approved Russian athletes for the 2026 Winter Games are: