Moscow’s Only Anglican Church Suspends Services

St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Moscow, the only of its kind in the Russian capital, has suspended religious services following an earlier dispute over who owns and runs the church.

“Services will not be held in the next few weeks due to the absence of persons authorized to conduct them in accordance with Russian law,” the church said in a statement this weekend.

St. Andrew’s also warned that “conducting services in the church building by individuals or groups connected to foreign religious organizations” has not been approved by the church and would violate Russian laws governing religious groups.

“The Diocese in Europe of the Church of England does not have the authority to manage Russian religious organizations or carry out religious activities on the territory of Russia,” the statement reads.

The Moscow Times contacted St. Andrew’s for comment.