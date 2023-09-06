Moscow Metro Passengers Detained for Harassing Muslim Woman, Lawyer Says

Authorities in Moscow have detained two men accused of harassing a female metro passenger for wearing traditional Islamic clothing, Russian media reported Tuesday.

Video of the conflict surfaced last week, showing one young man demanding that the woman take off her niqab — a full veil with a small slit for the eyes — and “wear normal clothes.”

A second elderly man is seen siding with him after the conflict breaks out, while other passengers speak in support of the woman.

The unidentified young man is heard invoking Russia’s ongoing military campaign in Ukraine as the reason for his demand.

“Are you all tolerant? What about our Russian boys being killed [in Ukraine] while they’re sitting here?” he tells the other passengers pointing toward the Muslim woman.