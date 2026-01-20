Trump’s Greenland Threats Overshadow Ukraine War at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland — President Donald Trump’s threats to annex Greenland and impose punitive tariffs on European countries who oppose him are set to dominate the annual World Economic Forum meeting this week. But although the U.S. leader’s demands to control the mineral-rich Arctic island have pushed Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine out of the spotlight, the war and its economic fallout will remain high on the agenda at the gathering of world leaders. “Europe was anxious when Trump was elected. It’s even more anxious now, largely because of Greenland,” a former U.S. diplomat told The Moscow Times, speaking on condition of anonymity. Trump is attending this year’s meeting in person after appearing by video appearance last year just days after his inauguration. He is due to address the forum on Wednesday afternoon. “What Trump does will be the top story,” the diplomat said. As the first full day of events got underway in Davos on Tuesday, Trump shared text messages from French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Truth Social which indicated that European leaders are keen to engage him on Greenland while in Davos.

A sizable U.S. delegation is expected to accompany Trump to the Swiss resort town, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. Both are key players in his administration’s efforts to engage Moscow in talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The U.S. president has also said he may meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Davos. Zelensky has suggested he would skip the World Economic Forum to address the aftermath of Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure that have left tens of thousands without heating or electricity amid freezing temperatures. But he said he could make the trip if a “prosperity” agreement with the U.S. that would unlock about $800 billion in reconstruction investment was ready to be signed. A Ukrainian delegation, including national security chief Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov and David Arakhamia, just returned from Miami, where they met with Witkoff, Kushner, U.S. Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and White House staff member Josh Gruenbaum. The discussions in Miami reportedly covered the prosperity agreement and security guarantees for Ukraine. At Davos on the Russian side is Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who is expected to meet with Witkoff and Kushner, according to media reports. Russians have been largely absent from Davos since 2022, when the World Economic Forum froze ties with Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.