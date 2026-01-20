Tank Fatally Crushes Yakutsk Teenager at Military Exhibition

A 16-year-old boy in Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia) was killed after being crushed inside a tank on display at a military exhibition featuring equipment captured during Russia’s war in Ukraine, authorities in the regional of capital Yakutsk said Tuesday.

Preliminary findings showed the teenager was pinned by a heavy, movable metal component of the tank, Yakutsk Mayor Yevgeny Grigoryev said.

Emergency services and investigators were working at the scene, he said in a post on Telegram.

Regional prosecutors said the boy, born in 2009, had entered the tank through a lower hatch when one of the vehicle’s parts fell on him, killing him instantly.

The prosecutor’s office has launched a review into possible safety violations.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top investigative body, said it had opened a criminal case on suspicion of causing death by negligence and had ordered a series of forensic examinations.