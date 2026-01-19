Sochi Court Jails American Who Brought Rifle Into Russia on His Yacht

A judge in the southern Krasnodar region has sentenced an American to five years in prison for illegally transporting weapons after a rifle and ammunition were found aboard his yacht when it docked in the southern port city of Sochi last year.

"A U.S. citizen was found guilty of illegally transporting and moving firearms," Sochi's Central District Court said in a statement released on Monday, identifying the man as Charles Wayne Zimmerman.

The court said Zimmerman, who had sailed across the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean before arriving in Russia in June 2025, pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five years in prison.

It was not immediately clear when he was sentenced. Zimmerman's arrest and subsequent trial had not been reported in the Russian media before Monday's sentencing announcement.

Court authorities cited Zimmerman as saying he had decided to sail to Sochi after meeting a Russian woman online. He apparently did not know that it was illegal to store weapons on his yacht when docking in Russia.