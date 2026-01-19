Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Man Injured in Komi Police Training Center Explosion Dies at Hospital

The Interior Ministry training center in Syktyvkar following a stun grenade explosion. Natalia Kazakovtseva / TASS

A police cadet injured last week in an explosion and fire at an Interior Ministry training center in northern Russia’s republic of Komi died at a local hospital on Monday.

Two dozen people were injured at the training center in Komi’s capital of Syktyvkar on Thursday after a police instructor detonated a stun grenade during a lesson. Sparks from the blast set fire to part of the building’s interior, prompting an evacuation of the center.

Health officials said Monday that a police cadet who was injured in the blast and hospitalized in critical condition died from his injuries earlier in the day. Another 17 people remain hospitalized in Syktyvkar, officials said, with two in “extremely grave” condition.

Six of the most severely injured victims were transferred to the Vishnevsky Institute and the Interior Ministry’s main hospital in Moscow.

Police arrested the training center instructor who set off the stun grenade. A court ordered him to be placed under house arrest, charging him with abuse of power and negligence resulting in death.

The head of the Interior Ministry training center was suspended from his duties at the facility and later arrested on the same charges as the instructor.

Read more about: Komi , Accidents , Interior Ministry , Regions

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Blast at Russian Police Training Center Injures 20 in Republic of Komi

All those injured were cadets at the center, Komi's Interior Ministry said.
2 Min read

Death Toll From Ryazan Plant Explosion Rises to 23

Emergency officials said that first responders had cleared about half of the blast site and were using K-9 units to search for survivors.
1 Min read

Mass Blackout Hits Siberia’s Coal-Producing Kemerovo Region

At least seven coal mines experienced ventilation failures, forcing workers to evacuate to the surface, emergency authorities said.
1 Min read

Train Derailment in Russia's Far North Kills 3, Injures Dozens

The train was going from the city of Vorkuta, above the Arctic Circle, to the southern port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast.
1 Min read